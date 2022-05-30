Ghana: Oly, Faisal Share Points

30 May 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E.hope

Kumasi — Kumasi King Faisal managed a1-1 draw game with Accra Great Olympics in their week 31 Ghana Premier League clash characterized by controversies at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, yesterday.

The visitors were unsurprisingly strong for the King Faisal lads as they produced a scintillating first half display to down their hosts when the game was 23 minutes old through Ibrahim Sulley.

Sulley picked a pass from the centre, weaved his way through a forest of players and planted a shot into the net.

But, moment after the referee ended the half, Alhaji Karim Grusah and some of his officials rushed on the match officials for refusing Faisal a penalty during a late melee in the Oly area.

After the break, King Faisal upped their game but only went close to cancelling the lead in the 73rd minute but Osei Agyemang fumbled with the ball in the box.

The game grinded to a halt in the 84th minute when the referee when the referee strangely awarded a penalty for Faisal.

Faisal's Enock Morrison appeared to have handled the ball but the referee pointed to the spot, resulting in a protest by the visitors who nearly walked out of the field but were persuaded by team officials to accept their fate.

Enock Morrison elected himself for the kick and got the equaliser on the 90th minute mark.

