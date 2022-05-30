Ghana: Ampem Darkoa Dethrone Hasaacas Ladies

Ampem Darkoa Ladies produced an emphatic display to defeat Hasaacas Ladies 5-3 on penalties to win the 2021-22 Women's Premier League (WPL) title at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

The winners of the two zones - Southern and Northern settled for a 1-1 stalemate in regulation time.

And when they failed to decide on the winner after extra time, it was decided on penalty shoot-outs.

The win broke Hasaacas Ladies' shackles over the Northern zone champions who have operated under the shadows of the 'Doooooo' girls for a while.

Hasaacas Ladies conquered all there was for last season, winning the league and FA Cup as Ampem Darkoa played second fiddle.

With a chunk of the support going the way of the serial winners who conquered the Southern sector unbeaten this season, it was clear the fans wanted a baton change.

But Success Ameyaa scored from the spot on 19 minutes to put another title conquest on course to silence the fans.

However, Ampem Darkoa Ladies were lucky on the day as what appeared a clean tackle was adjudged to be a foul by the referee who pointed to the spot for

Comfort Yeboah to equalise seven minutes later.

Goalkeeper Safiatu Salifu in post for Ampem Darkoa was kept busy in the opening exchanges as she stood between Hasaacas Ladies and the opener.

But Salifu was to blame for the opening penalty as she rushed out of the post to make a save but was beaten and clattered into the Hasaacas Ladies striker for a deserved penalty.

The goal plunged the stadium into silence but the northern sector winners responded swiftly and were also awarded a penalty.

Ampem Darkoa looked likely to score after the break but all their efforts were wastedfor the shootouts to commence.

Victoria Kumah Baah missed the fourth kick for Hasaacas Ladies to give the advantage to Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah to convert the final kick for Ampem Darkoa Ladies to exact revenge for their 4-0 loss last year.