Kenya: MP William Kamoti to Be Buried Today in Rabai

Mombasa — Rabai MP William Kamoti will be buried today.

Kamoti died on Sunday night when his vehicle was involved in a road accident in Mnarani, Kilifi on the Mombasa-Malindi highway.

ODM leader Raila Odinga is expected to attend the MP's burial at his home in Kaliang'ombe in Rabai.

Kamoti's driver sustained serious injuries in the accident and was rushed to Kilifi County Hospital, authorities said.

Kamoti is said to have been returning home after clearance by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) when the accident occurred.

"It's with shock and sadness that we as ODM have received the news of the untimely death of our MP for Rabai, Hon. William Kamoti, shortly after presenting his nomination papers to IEBC. We stand with the people of Rabai. Rest in Peace Hon. Kamoti," ODM party said.