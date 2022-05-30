South Africa: Employment and Labour Hosts Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Compliance Seminar , 8 to 9 Jun

30 May 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Compensation Fund hosts a local government Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases (COID) compliance seminar

In a drive to ensure the protection and health of workers while ensuring organisations abide with labour legislation the Compensation Fund, an entity of the Department of Employment and Labour is to host a seminar on compensation for occupational injuries and diseases (COID) Act compliance.

The joint seminar by the Department's Compensation Fund; the Limpopo Province Department of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlement & Traditional Affairs in collaboration with South African Local Government Association (SALGA) is targeted at local government technocrats.

The Compensation Fund exist to administer the COID Act. Its main objective is to provide compensation for disability, illness and death resulting from occupational injuries and diseases.

In terms of COID Act employers must register with the Compensation Fund and pay an annual assessment fee based on their workers' earnings and the risks associated with the type of work being done. Certain employers do not have to pay assessment fees.

Every year in April, the Compensation Fund sends a notice of assessment which stipulates how much employers should be paid for the assessment fee. Fees may increase or decrease according to an employer's accident costs. Employers with low costs may qualify for assessment fee rebates.

The seminar will be held under the theme: "Compensation Fund working with municipalities on COIDA to protect vulnerable workers".

The two-day seminar programme will focus on the status of municipal COID compliance in Limpopo Province; COID registration, assessment & compliance; municipal exemption; compensation benefits; CompEasy registration; query resolutions process and a presentation on Government Pension Administration processes.

The targeted officials are as follows: Municipal Managers, Chief Financial Officers, Director Corporative Services & Human Resources Managers/Officers.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X