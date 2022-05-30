South Africa: Employment and Labour Hosts Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Compliance Seminar , 8 to 9 Jun

press release

Compensation Fund hosts a local government Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases (COID) compliance seminar

In a drive to ensure the protection and health of workers while ensuring organisations abide with labour legislation the Compensation Fund, an entity of the Department of Employment and Labour is to host a seminar on compensation for occupational injuries and diseases (COID) Act compliance.

The joint seminar by the Department's Compensation Fund; the Limpopo Province Department of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlement & Traditional Affairs in collaboration with South African Local Government Association (SALGA) is targeted at local government technocrats.

The Compensation Fund exist to administer the COID Act. Its main objective is to provide compensation for disability, illness and death resulting from occupational injuries and diseases.

In terms of COID Act employers must register with the Compensation Fund and pay an annual assessment fee based on their workers' earnings and the risks associated with the type of work being done. Certain employers do not have to pay assessment fees.

Every year in April, the Compensation Fund sends a notice of assessment which stipulates how much employers should be paid for the assessment fee. Fees may increase or decrease according to an employer's accident costs. Employers with low costs may qualify for assessment fee rebates.

The seminar will be held under the theme: "Compensation Fund working with municipalities on COIDA to protect vulnerable workers".

The two-day seminar programme will focus on the status of municipal COID compliance in Limpopo Province; COID registration, assessment & compliance; municipal exemption; compensation benefits; CompEasy registration; query resolutions process and a presentation on Government Pension Administration processes.

The targeted officials are as follows: Municipal Managers, Chief Financial Officers, Director Corporative Services & Human Resources Managers/Officers.