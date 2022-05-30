South Africa: Israel Vision - How the Religious Cult That Drove the Boeremag Still Flourishes Online

analysis

The right-wing Boeremag terrorists were in thrall to a bizarre racist belief system called Israel Vision - and the recent parole of a key Boeremag figure has helped reveal that its ideology is alive and well in South Africa in 2022.

Belinda Ameterra was standing opposite a Shoprite store in the Western Cape farming town of Worcester when she spotted the man.

"I saw this guy jumping out of his car and running to put something in a garbage bin," she says.

It looked as if the object the man was discarding in the bin might be a parcel of fish and chips. Ameterra remembers joking to a colleague about how wasteful white people were with food. Seconds later, the bin exploded. What Ameterra had mistaken for a takeaway was a bomb.

It was Christmas Eve, 1996, and Worcester's main shopping area was busy and festive, with excited children thronging to get a glimpse of the Shoprite Christmas tree and maybe spot a visiting Santa. Nine-year-old Juanita April's stomach was blown open. Nine-year-old Andile Matshoba's leg was blasted off. Juanita died in hospital a few hours later. Andile was killed on the spot, as was 35-year old Samuel Jalile. Andile's...