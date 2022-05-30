Liberia: Protect Liberia's Democracy

The President of the Youth of Churches United For Christ , Gorge Flomo has urged Civil Society Organizations to take the lead in protecting the country's democracy .

Rev. Flomo said the time has come for human rights organizations to intensify its advocacy in the areas of human rights violations and monitoring across the country ahead of the upcoming general and presidential elections .

Speaking in an exclusive interview Saturday, May 29, 2022 , the Youth Advocate challenged Human Rights organizations across the country to formulate plans that will focus on robust monitoring on pre-elections protests, peace and security.

He also called on the United Nations Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights to support human rights organizations that are in the lead of protecting the peace and stability of the country.

Rev. Flomo Said with the needy support from international partners , he is of the strongest conviction that those within the human rights sector will intensively monitor those basic international human rights principles and standers if being observed by the government, mostly the rights to peacefully protest and assembly including association.

Rev. Flomo said, if the human rights grouping will only wait for the elections that most of the time associated with protest and violence, they, as human rights advocate will not be doing good for the country's democracy.

He said, it is the right of citizens to peacefully protest under the international laws, but with a responsibility for the organizers of such protest to fully inform the public on their activities relating to their protest .

The Human right advocate indicated that contrary to their objective of staging protest, the leaders of such protest will be held responsible thereof in line with the rule of law.

Rev. Flomo indicated that the government has the responsibility to provide security for the protesters in line with international protocols on human rights .

He also called on pastors to play a role of mitigating for a peaceful conduct of the upcoming general and presidential elections.