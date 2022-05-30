Zimbabwe: Ambassador Angel Pays Fees for Over 1000 Students

Ambassador Uebert Angel is now paying tuition fees to over 1000 students at the country's various institutions of higher learning.

Ambassador Uebert Angel, who is the Presidential Envoy and Ambassador at Large to Europe and the Americas (OPEAAL) is sponsoring the scholarships from his pocket.

The scholarship, that targets students at tertiary institutions from disadvantaged backgrounds, is an apolitical facility that has been welcomed by students across the country.

In a statement, the (OPEAAL) said the "scholarship, which Ambassador Angel sponsors from his own pocket without recourse to public or Government funds, was founded in honour of President Mnangagwa.

"It is built on the recommendations of HE President Mnangagwa's principle to assist all Zimbabweans regardless of their political affiliations. The initiative is aiming at paying tuition for 10 000 Universities and college students."

The NUST Vice Chancellor Prof Dlodlo expressed utmost appreciation for such an initiative after 50 students benefited from such initiative.

The Principal of Gweru Poly Mr Chandiwana also praised President Mnangagwa for assisting students.

Below are testimonies from students who have benefited from the scheme.