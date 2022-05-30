South Africa: Western Cape Police Arrest Suspects for Serious and Violent Crimes in Kraaifontein

30 May 2022
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Members of Operation Lockdown II deployed in Kraaifontein, were busy with patrols near to Laboheme Street in Wallacedene on Sunday, 29 May 2022 at around 20:00 when they noticed three males standing in the street.

Upon approaching the trio, they noticed one suspect firing gunshots, fatally wounding the victim who was standing with them. The suspect then fired gunshots at the police and fled. The police members returned fire and gave chase and apprehended the suspect, confiscating a firearm with ammunition and an imitation firearm. A 36-year-old man was arrested and detained on charges of murder, attempted murder, pointing of firearm, possession of prohibited firearm and ammunition.

In an unrelated incident, members of Maitland Flying Squad, who were on rest days on Sunday, 29 May 2022, received information about a firearm. The members booked themselves on duty and searched a premises in Kraaifontein. They confiscated a firearm, without a serial number. A 17-year-old man was arrested and detained on a charge of possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.

Once charged, both suspects are expected to make their respective court appearances in the Blue Downs Magistrate court on the mentioned charges.

