South Africa: Corruption Accused Sentenced to Four Years Imprisonment

30 May 2022
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena welcomed four years imprisonment sentence handed down to Keromang Bikiri Serape (41) by the Bloemhof Regional Court on Thursday, 26 May 2022, on two counts of corruption.

The sentencing stems from an incident wherein Serape tried in January 2020 to bribe the complainant to withdraw a case docket. It came out during the proceedings that on Tuesday morning, 21 January 2021, the Investigating Officer visited assault case complainant who informed him that there was a certain lady who wanted him to withdraw the case against the leader of the group that was causing disruptions around Bloemhof, in exchange for payment. Moreover, the victim told the police that whenever he meets with the lady, she will block the road for him and persisted that he withdraws the case.

As a result, a case was registered with the police and investigated. Serape was consequently found guilty on Thursday, 26 May 2022, on two counts of corruption and was sentenced to 4 years imprisonment term or R10 000.00 fine that must be paid not later than Monday, 31 October 2022 at 16:00. Furthermore, the accused was declared unfit to possess a firearm in terms of Section 103 of the Firearms Control Act, 2000 (Act No. 60 of 2000).

The Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena lauded the Investigating Officers, Detective Warrant Officer Thabo Rakate and Detective Sergeant Welile Tyukatha of the Provincial Anti-Gang Unit for a sterling job and securing this sentence. He said this conviction will serve as a deterrent to all those who still think they can buy their way out after committing crimes.

