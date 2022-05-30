Namibia: City of Windhoek Selling Erven Via Tenders

The City of Windhoek is currently selling 58 unimproved single residential erven, 19 unimproved general residential erven and 24 unimproved business zoned erven, by way of tender.

The City said they are selling these erven in the locations of Kleine Kuppe, Rocky Crest, Academia, Auasblick, Cimbebasia and Windhoek and only Namibian citizens, both natural and juristic persons are eligible to participate in the sale.

"A non-refundable registration fee is payable to enable the finalization of registration as a bidder, which is N$1000 for single residential zoned erven and N$3000 for business, restricted business and general residential zoned erven, and payments can be made at the cashier at any City of Windhoek office," said the City.

The municipality said that registration started on 24 May and ended on 10 June from 08:00 to 16:00. The bidding, allocations, and signing of Deed of sales will be done on 23 June for single residential erven and 24 June for business and general residential erven.

"Submission of the bids must comply with the process prescribed in the conditions of the sale document and only one erf per person or entity will be allocated and the prospective purchaser must attend the bidding in person with the necessary documents needed," concluded the City.

For more information contact Heimut Amwaama at [email protected].

"We are not obliged to accept the highest offer, or in fact, any closed bid-offer received in respect of any of the erven and we reserve the right to withdraw any or all of the erven from the closed bid sale," concluded the City.