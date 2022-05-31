Rwanda/Mozambique: Afcon 2023 - Mozambique's Miquissone to Miss Amavubi Qualifier

The Mambas of Mozambique will be without their star player Luís Jose Miquissone on Thursday when they host Rwanda in their first 2023 AFCON qualifier in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Miquissone who plies his trade with Egyptian giants Al Ahly was not released by the club to instead focus on the preparations of the CAF Champions League final game with Wydad Athletics Casablanca of Morocco played last night in Casablanca.

The former Simba SC prolific midfielder has so far netted three times in his 12 appearances for Pitso Mosimane's side since he joined the club last season and has been Mozambique's best player abroad in the last two years.

The 26-year-old has already made 40 appearances for the Mambas, netting nine goals since making his debut in the national team during a friendly game against Botswana in 2015.

Mozambique squad to face Rwanda:

Goalkeepers: Ernan Siluane (UD Songo), Ivane Urrubal (A. Black Bulls) and Victor Guambe (Costa do Sol)

Defenders: Ifren Matola (UD Songo), Clésio Baúque (Marítimo), Reinildo Mandava (Atlético de Madrid), Bruno Langa (Desp. Chaves), Edmilson Dove (UD Songo), Zainadine Jr (Marítimo), Mexer (Bordeaux) and Martinho Tauzhene (A. Black Bulls)

Midfielders: Kambala (Baroka FC), Shaquille Nangy (Fer.Maputo), Amade (UD Songo), Saddan Guambe (Fer.Maputo) and Dominguez (Royal AM)

Forwards: Reginaldo (Dínamo Tirana), Stanley Ratifo (CFR Pzorheim), Geny Catamo (Sporting), Melque (A. Black Bulls) and Gildo (Amora).