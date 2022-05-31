Rwanda: Youth Pledge to Take Lead in Halting Genocide Deniers

Minister of Youth, Rosemary Mbabazi said commemoration and confronting genocide deniers is a responsibility, not a choice.

She made the remarks on Sunday, May 29 during 'Kwibuka Youth Dialogue,' an event that was held at Kigali Genocide Memorial with aim to preserve the memory of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi.

It was organised by Peace and Love proclaimers (PLP), Our Past Initiative in partnership with Pan African review, all of which are youth-led initiatives focused on unity and development.

Mbabazi appreciated their efforts in taking such initiatives, "You shouldn't wait to be able to do big things, do that which is possible, that which is in your ability."

Such platforms deepen their knowledge and understanding of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, and encourage the youth to express their role in the fight against genocide denial and revisionism.

A discussion panel during the event, had youth leaders share what young people need to be equipped with, to preserve the memory of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi.

Innocent Habumugisha a documentarist at the Ministry of National Unity & Civic Engagement, called on the youth to have the courage to read, for them to be equipped with what to respond to genocide deniers, and even parents or guardians who try to present them with stories of genocide ideology.

Shema Naswiru, the Executive Director of PLP, showed how commemoration youth-based events have helped the youth in increasing their participation in commemoration events.

"There wasn't a big number of youth attending commemoration events, but today many young people attend them."

Shami Sandra Teta, the secretary of Genocide Survivors Students Association, called onto her fellow youth to create content that promotes Rwanda's history and that of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi.

"It's our role to take responsibility and know that the battle we are in is not easy and will exist for a long period of time."

Intwari Christian Managing Director of Our Past Initiative, reminded the youth of their contribution, and to understand their role in the country's development.

"The reason we give our contribution is because we are building a nation that was once destroyed, and the youth took part in its destruction, but our first contribution is learning," said Intwari.

Natacha Patience Kalinda Umuhoza, one of the members of PLP who had attended the dialogue, said it's important to make use of social media to fight genocide denial.

She added, "We are going to work together as the youth, commemoration is for all of us. And as the youth, we are going to teach those younger than us, what we have already learnt and encourage our fellow friends to visit genocide memorial sites."

Paul Divin Ibambasi Manzi, another attendee said he now understands why it's important to personalise Rwanda's history.

"I've learnt that whether history is good or bad, it is ours and the future is also ours. We are now going back to the forefront to fight the battle against people who deny genocide."