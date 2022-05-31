Rwanda: Five Key Takeaways From BAL 2022 Finals

The just-concluded second edition of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) has lived to people's expectations, having produced unforgettable memories among basketball fans in Kigali

Thousands of spectators crowded the BK Arena for a weeklong head-to-head performance showcased by the eight African finalists.

US Monastir were crowned champions in an entertaining finale that saw the Tunisian giants come from behind to beat Angola's Petro de Luanda 83-72.

Last year's Champions, Zamalek are taking home the third spot after suffering a semi-final defeat against US Monastir who went on to win the trophy.

In a related development, Sahara Conference champions Rwanda Energy Group (REG) disappointed the home crowd after suffering an early elimination in their first and quarter final game against Cameroon's Forces Armées et Police (FAP).

Times Sport's Damas Sikubwabo looks at five things that shaped the tournament.

Tunisia's US Monastir came out stronger

It was clear that US Monastir were not deterred by last year's finals loss, even in the club's early games.

They were crowned champions of the BAL 2022 after a convincing 83-72 victory over Angola's Petro de Luanda in the final game of the tournament that took place on Saturday, May 28.

However, for the most part of the game, the champions trailed by many as double digit points.

It was until tournament's Most Valuable Player (MVP) Michael Dixon did his thing to power his side over Angola's side.

"I play every game like it's my last because you never know when it's going to be your last game. I am just really happy and that's pretty much it," Michael told Times Sport after the game.

Established in 1959, the team plays in the Championnat National A, the highest tier league in Tunisia and has won seven national championships

REG let down the home fans

If given a chance, Rwandans who crowded the arena to witness REG's opening match against Cameroon's Forces Armees et Police (FAP) would definitely appeal for a rematch.

FAP meant business with a three points defeat against REG, despite the latter's top tier performance in the Sahara conference during which they finished at the summit of the conference table.

Sources associated with the club told Times Sport that concerns emerged that there were a number of issues that led to the abysmal performance in the playoffs.

Many blamed the result to poor player recruitment, lack of understanding from the top administration of the club, as well as inadequate conditions that characterized their preparations.

As a first time going into the tournament, Rwandans were excited to see an electric performance from the club.

It is not clear whether REG will compete in the tournament next season but, like US Monastir, they need to regroup and come back stronger.

Nshobozwa named in BAL 2022 All-Defensive team

It was not all bad news for the Rwandan representatives as point guard Jean-Jacques Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza was named on the All-Defensive team of the tournament after a stellar performance in the entire campaign.

The 23-year-old joined superstars like Childe Dundão and Abou Gakou (Petro de Luanda), Brice Bidias (FAP) and Ater Majok (US Monastir).

Nshobozwa is one of the best point guards in the country, and boasts good defensive qualities like speed and ferocity in his game.

In the BAL, he averaged 1.7 steals per game, 3.7 average defensive rebounds, 14.2 points per game, and 3.5 assists per game, making him one of the top performers for REG in the tournament.

One more season left for Kigali?

The BAL, jointly organized by the NBA and FIBA, signed a three-year partnership with Rwanda to host the finals and playoffs in Kigali.

There has not been an official communication on whether there are plans to extend this partnership, instead teams should be rallied towards winning at least next year's title.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For the second season, a total of 31 teams from 31 countries participated in the qualifying rounds from which six teams from each of the Nile and Sahara conferences booked tickets to play in the tournament.

Qualifiers for the third season are expected to take place later this year, officials said.

Local artistes live up to the hype

As opposed to the inaugural season, only Rwandan artistes performed during the just-concluded tournament in what could be described as a reveler to the fans.

Some homegrown artistes who showed up on the stage include top DJs Toxxyk, Marnaud and Makeda Mahadeo, Mashirika drama group, popularly known for being at the forefront of using theatre for development and using art in various forms to tell the message of Rwanda.

Others include rappers Ish Kevin and Bushali, songwriter and lyricist Mike Kayihura as well as cultural singer Ruti Joel.