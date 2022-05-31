Kenya: Wajackoyah Turned Away By IEBC Over Insufficient Signatures

Nairobi — Roots Party presidential aspirant George Luchiri Wajacoyah has been turned away by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for failing to present sufficient signatures to back his bid.

Wakackoyah failed to meet the 48,000-signature requirement and could not be cleared by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

The poll body requires presidential aspirants to submit 2,000 signatures from at least 24 counties but only signatures from 17 counties had met the threshold.

"We have looked at your documentation and you have complied with all requirements expect supporters list.In the list of signatures only 17 counties were compliant while the others had a shortfall," Chebukati told him.

Wajackoyah who was accompanied by his running mate Justina Wamae was given until June 2 to comply with the signatures requirement if he intends to be on the ballot come August 9th.

"You need a minimum of 8 counties to fill the gap for us to reconsider your application. We will give you an opportunity to seek the signatures," Chebukati stated.

The Roots presidential candidate assured the commission that he will work round the clock to ensure they comply with the requirement details by the commission.

"Where we error and we are told we can rectify. Whether we make it or not,Kenya will still continue.I thank Chebukati for being realistic,"Wajacoyah noted.

In the rigorous process the commission is keen on verifying details on whether the candidates have been cleared by the Registrar of Political Parties.

The candidates should also have Sh200,000 nomination fees and a Code of Conduct in compliance with Chapter 6 of the Constitution.

The candidates should have at least a Bachelor's degree and have 2000 signatures from at least 24 counties.