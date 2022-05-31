Kenya: Muturi Eulogises Rabai MP Kamoti as a 'Progressive and Resourceful Leader'

Nairobi Kenya — Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi has mourned the late Rabai MP William Kamoti Mwamkale as a progressive and resourceful legislator who demonstrated all attributes of true servant leadership.

Kamoti died on Sunday night in a road accident on the Mombasa-Malindi road.

In his message of condolence to the MP's family, friends, and constituents, the House Speaker said Kamoti always "served his people with utmost commitment and passionately answered to his call of duty as a lawmaker."

He added that the two-term MP will be fondly remembered as a 'humble and courteous man who adopted a non-confrontational stance both in the House and outside.'

"His loss has robbed Kilifi County and indeed, the National Assembly of a very progressive legislator who served his people with utmost commitment and passionately answered to his call of duty as a lawmaker," Speaker Muturi noted.

Muturi said Kamoti will be remembered for his immense contribution while serving in the Departmental Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs as well as the Committee on Delegated Legislation, where he was a very resourceful Member.

The House Speaker noted that it was sad that the two-term legislator lost his life moments after being cleared by the IEBC to run for a third term.

The burial of the Rabai MP is slated to held at his home in Kaliang'ombe in Rabai on Monday in accordance with Islamic rites.

