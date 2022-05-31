Kenya: Comedian Walter Nyambane Cleared to Vie for the Presidency

30 May 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Comedian Walter Mong'are Nyambane has been cleared to vie for the presidency under the Umoja Summit party.

Nyambane, a former actor in the once-popular Redykyulass comedy group was the first to get approval to be on the ballot in the August 9 presidential election.

"We have looked at all your documents and you have met all the requirements to vie for the presidency," said Wafula Chebukati, the Chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) who issued him with a nomination certificate.

Nyambane resigned as a Director of Youth Programs in the presidency and Cabinet Affairs Office in February.

He has previously served as the Communications Director at the Nairobi County Government and the Head of Radio at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC).

