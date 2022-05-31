Kenya: Brave Okutiyi Goes Down Fighting Against Australian Open Champion Marcinko at Roland Garros

Nairobi — African junior champion and Kenyan tennis teen sensation Angela Okutoyi's run at the French Open was ended on Monday afternoon after losing two-love to Croatian Petra Marcinko in Paris.

Okutoyi lost in straight sets (6-2, 6-4) to see her Roland Garros journey come to an end in the second round.

She had started her campaign off on the right footing, hitting Belgian Angie van Impe by straight sets in the first round on Sunday.

Against a tougher opponent, Okutoyi had a slow start but slightly improved in the second set, though her late rally couldn't force the game into a tie break.

Okutoyi lost to Marcinko who dropped just 2 sets en route to the girls' singles title at the Australian Open in January, where she reached the third round.

Marcinko had become only the fourth Croatian player to win the Australian Open girls' singles title (after Mirjana Lucic in 1997, Jelena Kostanic in 1998 and Ana Konjuh in 2013).

She is now bidding to become the first player to win two Grand Slam girls' singles titles since 2013, when Konjuh (Australian Open and US Open) and Belinda Bencic (Roland Garros and Wimbledon) each won 2 junior Grand Slam titles.

She would also become the first Croatian player to win the Roland Garros girls' singles title.