Kenya: KQ Implements Cashless System at Kisumu and Mombasa Airport

Nairobi — Kenya's national carrier, Kenya Airways (KQ) has announced that it will implement an exclusively cashless system effective June 1 2022 at the Moi International Airport (Mombasa) and the Kisumu International Airport.

The implementation of a cashless system helps to support the customer shift and preference to cashless transaction and will ease cash collection and reconciliation issues at the airports ensuring efficient services to customers.

Payments will now only be accepted through debit or credit cards and other online payment apps.

Guests can choose from alternative payment options, including Credit/Debit cards (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX, Union Pay) or M-pesa.