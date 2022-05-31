Kenya: 6 Makueni MCA's Arrested for Pocketing Sh175,000 in Dubai Trip 7 Years Ago

30 May 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Six Members of the County Assembly of Makueni were on Monday arrested by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives for fraudulently claiming and receiving Sh175,018.50 each in full per diem for a trip to Dubai which had been privately sponsored.

EACC said in a statement Monday that the suspects who made the trip seven years ago will be charged before the Makueni Anti-Corruption Court on Tuesday.

"The private Dubai trip, which was fully sponsored by the then MP, Hon. Dr. Patrick Musimba was undertaken from 14/04/2014 to 21/04/2014. Upon return, the MCAs fraudulently claimed and received Kshs. 175,018.50 each as per diem, which they were not entitled to," EACC said.

The Anati-corruption agency identified the suspects as Timothy Sirei Maneno, Bernard Wambua, Cosmas Mutunga, Bensley Mwania, John Muli and Bernard Muthoka.

They will be charged alongside the then Clerk of Assembly, Edward Libendi, who is accused of facilitating the illegal payments.

