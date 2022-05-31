Rwanda: Ecoute-Moi - Youth Seek Their Voice to Be Heard in Open Dialogue

Youth are calling upon governments to step up efforts in addressing present issues which they say are affecting a lot of young people on the African continent.

The issue was raised by youth across the continent, who met last week in Rubavu District at the shores of Lake Kivu for a one-day forum that was held under the theme 'Ecoute-Moi.'

The forum, which brought together over 200 youth, held discussions on present key issues that African youth are facing and how they would seek solutions.

All the 54 African countries were represented at the event, where participants shared different life experiences such as entrepreneurship, unemployment, among other topics.

Estella Nduwayezu, one of the sponsors of the forum said that governments need to provide space for young people for them to discuss and find ways to overcome their challenges.

"I recommend that African governments seek ways that help youth to come together, like on this forum, and discuss present issues. We also need mentors in a variety of sectors comprising business start-ups, so that we can learn from them," she added.

Hermine Nguedjitan, a Central African national and entrepreneur based in Kigali, spoke on behalf of all representatives from the different countries. She said that by coming together, youth learn from each other and share experiences that can help them address key problems which most African young people encounter.

"I'm very happy and excited as I have learned a lot of things about entrepreneurship. I was surprised to meet young people my age; it's amazing as I have learned how I can go far with my business. I have learned about humility and I will share the experience and lessons with my colleagues."

Daniel Rubangisa, Directing Manager of One Good Family in Africa (OGFA), and another of the organisers, said the event brought together African youth to learn from each other and share experiences, all aimed at changing their livelihood.

There were a lot of discussions held that can help African youth to overcome issues such as unemployment among others, he said.

"We need youth to seek their own solution towards their present issues. We wanted to show unity worldwide as the cornerstone of the development. There have been a lot of opportunities here including, attracting investors, and networking," he said.

He highlighted that youth need to be heard for their role in addressing present issues on the continent to be impactful. "They have projects which they need mentorship for, and need funds too. There are project proposals which can be implemented and become impactful to millions of young people, who are the majority of the continent."

Janvier Umuhoza, Deputy Coordinator of National Youth Council in Rubavu District thanked the youth for their contribution towards addressing their own problems, and seeking their own development.

"It is an important activity [the forum], they have shown that everyone needs to show up and unleash their potential for self-reliance and addressing their own problems," he noted.