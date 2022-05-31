Uganda: FDC Condemns Arrest of Female Activists

Forum for Democratic Change(FDC) has condemned the arrest of their female activists who were yesterday apprehended and remanded to prison for protesting skyrocketing prices of commodities and the long detention of their former party president Dr. Kizza Besigye.

They are: Soroti Woman MP Anna Adeke, Kampala Deputy Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura and Margaret Wokuri, a woman leader in the party.

Speaking to the media at the party headquarters, FDC's deputy secretary general Harold Kaija condemned the arrest of the women leaders saying they have a right to protest.

"The party is concerned with the manner in which the police have handled the demonstration by women. We saw police officers beating women who were carrying out a peaceful demonstration. We think a country like Uganda must respect women," he said.

He said that if the state reaches to the extent of fearing women, it will soon fear its own shadow.

Kaija described the recently concluded Omoro by election as a military operation.

"We were seen as thugs. We were seen as thieves. We were seen as murderers of people facing treason charges. Many people were beaten, many people were arrested. In such a situation, you will find that even the results are not worth celebrating," he said.