Mauritius: Norwegian Ambassador Presents Letters of Credence to President Roopun

press release

The newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway to Mauritius, Mr Haakon Einang Gram-Johannessen, presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, today, at the State House, in Réduit.

In a statement following the meeting, Ambassador Gram-Johannessen expressed satisfaction for having been appointed as Norwegian Ambassador to Mauritius and highlighted that discussions focussed on the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries.

He observed that both Mauritius and Norway are ocean nations and indicated that cooperation between the two countries over the years are much related to their joint interest in managing their oceans in a sustainable manner. He added that several initiatives and events are in the pipeline and that he looks forward for them to materialise.

It is recalled that Mr Gram-Johannessen, who holds a Master in Law from the University of Oslo, was previously Director of the Section for Latin America at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Norway since 2018 before being appointed as Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway to Mauritius.