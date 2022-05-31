Mauritius: Fifth Edition of Bicycle Ride Activity, Pédaler En Sécurité, to Be Held Countrywide

press release

The fifth edition of the bicycle ride activity, 'Pédaler en sécurité' (safe pedalling), organised by the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, in the context of World Bicycle Day 2022, will be held on Sunday 05 June 2022 from 0900 hours to 1100 hours in 20 regions across the island, over an average distance of 8 km.

The Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, Mr Stephan Toussaint, made this announcement, today, during a press conference in Port Louis. He stated that the main objective of this cycling activity was to encourage the population at large to practise cycling as a physical activity while observing road safety measures.

According to the Minister, bicycles are an effective means of both commuting and engaging in a physical activity. He underlined that bicycle riding provided the benefits of exercising as well as protecting the environment, since cycling do not produce any carbon emission. Stressing the duties of road users to respect one another and abide by road regulations and rules, Mr Toussaint underlined the necessity for cyclists to stay safe.

Recalling that past editions of the cycling activity were held in one specific region, Minister Toussaint said that the commemoration of World Bicycle Day 2022, marked on 03 June annually, would focus on the theme Cycle for Nature as it coincided with World Environment Day, celebrated on 05 June every year. He added that this year the collaboration of the Ministry of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change and the Ministry of Agro-Industry and Food Security had been sought for the organisation of the event. "This year's activity would also include distribution and planting of trees," he said.

The Minister urged all Mauritians to join the activity and enjoy easy pedalling on a flat surface. He informed that youth officers would be present on Sunday 05 June 2022 in the designated 20 regions together with police officers to ensure participants ride safely.