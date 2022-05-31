Rwanda: Cricket - Brazil Names Squad for 2022 Kwibuka Tourney

Brazilian women's national cricket coaches Liam Cook and Lyis Felipe Pinheiro have released a 14-woman final squad that will travel to Rwanda for the 2022 Kwibuka T20 Women's Cricket Tournament.

The South American cricket team are among the two countries outside Africa, alongside Germany, that confirmed their participation at the tourney scheduled from June 9-20 with the other being.

The players join the camp earlier this week as they embark on intensive preparations for the forthcoming competition which is organized as part of Rwanda Cricket Association's activities to commemorate the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Skipper Roberta Moretti Avery, who has been with the national team since 2014, and vice-captain Lindsay Villas Boas are among the prominent players to watch during the tournament.

The Brazil women's national cricket team is currently ranked 28th on the International Cricket Council (ICC) world rankings.

Brazil's squad for Kwibuka T20 tourney: Roberta Moretti Avery, Lindsay Villas Boas, Renata Sousa, Laura Agatha, Nicole Monteiro, Lara Bittencourt, Evelyn De Souza, Laura Cardoso, Marianne Arthur, Maria Eduarda Ribeiro, Daniella Staddon, Mariz Luiza Garcia and Carolina Nascimento.