Mozambique: World Bank Launches Public Consultations On Its Operational Strategy

30 May 2022
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

The World Bank will launch public consultations to review its operational strategy for Mozambique for the 2023-2027 period.

According to a press release from the Bank on 24 May, the consultations include meetings at government level and with development partners, civil society organisations and other stakeholders.

According to the Bank, "the new strategy, resulting from this exercise, will include a description of the World Bank operational programme in Mozambique for the 2023-27 period, as well as defining the composition and volume of investments, including the indicative package of reforms, the institutional capacity building programmes, technical assistance, and analytical studies to be conducted during the next five years".

The total investment portfolio of the International Development Association (IDA), which is the Bank's main funding arm for Mozambique, amounts to US$4.1 billion in national projects and another US$1.1 billion in regional projects.

The Bank states that "the public consultations aim to obtain contributions on the objectives registered in the draft strategy to be discussed; to gather contributions to further elaborate on the sub-components of each objective; to improve the focus and responsiveness of the World Bank's new emerging portfolio to country-specific development challenges, and to better define the lending portfolio and other areas of support to the country".

