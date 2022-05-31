Mozambique and EU Strengthen Commitment to Cabo Delgado

The Mozambique government and the European Union (EU) are to strengthen their commitment to providing economic growth to the northern province of Cabo Delgado through activities that are currently being carried out against the terrorism and violent extremism which has been plaguing parts of that province.

This commitment was made in Maputo on 26 May during the 2nd Session of the Sectoral Policy Dialogue on Human Rights between the Government of Mozambique and the EU. According to a joint press release, the parties are committed to protecting the rights of the most vulnerable people, particularly women's rights, as well as promoting gender equality and the rights of persons with disabilities.

According to the document, both delegations considered satisfactory the balance of actions taken during the first session held on October 16, 2020. It also stressed that the two delegations held "a frank and open dialogue on issues of mutual interest, reaffirming their willingness to strengthen sectoral dialogue in order to contribute to the sharing of best practices regarding the promotion and protection of human rights, as well as on good governance and anti-corruption".

The Mozambican delegation was led by the Justice Minister, Helena Kida, and the EU delegation by Antonio Sanchez-Benedito Gaspar, the Head of the European Union Delegation in Mozambique.