Mozambique: More Countries Join Training Mission Against Terrorism

Italy, Sweden, and Lithuania will join the European Union Military Training Mission in Mozambique, in the context of the fight against terrorism that has been plaguing parts of the northern province of Cabo Delgado since 2017.

The mission has been providing training since November last year and so far it has trained four units of the Mozambican Armed Forces (FADM). Two are commando units, based in the central city of Chimoio, while the other two are marines, stationed at the Katembe, naval base in Maputo.

By order of arrival, the mission consists of soldiers and officers from Portugal, Spain, Finland (with the second largest contingent after the Portuguese force), Estonia, Austria, Belgium, Greece, Romania, and France.

The mission was approved by the Council of the European Union in October last year to support a more efficient and effective response by the FADM to the crisis in Cabo Delgado, providing training and capacity building. It has 140 soldiers divided into two training centres, one in Chimoio, and the other in Katembe.

The costs for EUTM-Mozambique, to be covered through the European Peace Facility, are estimated at €15.1 million (about US$16.1 million) over a two year period. In addition, an urgent assistance measure under

the European Peace Facility of four million euros has been approved to complement the training with the provision of non-lethal individual and collective equipment.

The mission's mandate is for two years and the central strategic objective is to support capacity building of units of the Mozambican armed forces that will form part of a future Rapid Reaction Force. In particular, the Mission will provide military training covering operational readiness, specialised counter-terrorism training, and education on the protection of civilians - especially women and girls - in insecure areas. EUTM Mozambique will also ensure compliance with international humanitarian and human rights laws.

The Mission has a non-executive mandate and will therefore not engage in military operations.