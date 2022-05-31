Mozambique: Over 244,000 Hectares of Crops Damaged By Heavy Rains

30 May 2022
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Over 244,000 hectares of various crops have been plagued by heavy rains, flooding, storms, and drought in the Mozambican 2021-2022 agricultural campaign.

According to data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, crop losses will jeopardise the livelihoods of more than 189,000 small producers.

Maize, beans, and groundnuts were the main crops harmed by the excessive rain, which hit 4.6 per cent of the areas where the farmers had planted their seeds in 95 districts of the southern provinces of Maputo, Gaza and Inhambane, the central provinces of Manica, Tete, Sofala and Zambezia, and the northern province of Nampula.

According to Hiten Jantilal of the National Directorate of Agriculture, quoted in the Maputo daily "Noticias" on 19 May, the impact of natural phenomena has shown the need to improve farmers' access to climate information to help them make decisions and manage their activities.

"There is a need to improve the early warning mechanism for small producers and strengthen the capacity to provide agro-climatic information," Jantilal said, stressing that the central and northern regions were affected the most by the high rainfall, while the south suffered from irregular or prolonged lack of rainfall.

By the end of March, the crops in the field were in the ripening stage in the northern region, and in the harvest stage in the centre and south.

"In the northern provinces of Cabo Delgado, Niassa and Nampula the Crop Water Satisfaction Index (HHI) is very good at between 95 and 100 per cent, despite the late start and excessive rains recorded in January and late March", the report from the Agriculture Ministry said.

Water availability for crop growth, says the document, was below 50 per cent in the semi-arid districts of Gaza and Inhambane provinces. In this region, the rains were characterised by irregular spatial and temporal distribution, and several re-seeding events were recorded, resulting in failure.

In 14 districts in Maputo, Gaza and Inhambane, it is estimated that about 60,000 hectares of maize and beans were affected by the lack of rain, damaging the livelihoods of 72,000 producers.

Read the original article on AIM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X