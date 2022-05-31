Mozambique: U.S. Government Approves U.S.$404 Million for HIV/Aids

The United States government, through its President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), on 23 May approved US$404 million to support Mozambique in the fight against HIV/AIDS. This will support the Country Operational Plan (COP) from October 2022 to September 2023 (also known as COP22) and is part of the US$4.9 billion that the United States has made available to Mozambique in the fight against HIV since 2004.

According to a press release from the US Embassy in Maputo, COP22 focuses on accelerated efforts to identify and treat children, adolescents, young men, vulnerable populations, and others living with HIV.

"The COP22 plan represents our shared commitment to achieving control of the epidemic by putting 1.9 million Mozambicans on life-saving treatment in the next 18 months" noted US Ambassador Peter Vrooman.

According to the Ambassador, the plan "represents partnership, innovation, and adaptability to implement experienced and true approaches, and to begin to move our program toward sustainability".

Globally, states the document, PEPFAR focuses on delivering quality, people-centred HIV prevention and treatment services; strengthening the capacity and resilience of communities and health systems to address the HIV epidemic and other health challenges; and building partnerships for greater impact, burden sharing, and sustainability.

In Mozambique, PEPFAR supports HIV counselling and testing, adult and paediatric HIV and TB treatment, prevention of mother-to-child transmission of HIV, psycho-social support, laboratory, and health services, as well as the strengthening of health systems.