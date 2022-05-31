Mozambique: New Leader for Frelimo Youth

Silva Livone, the new general secretary of the Mozambique Youth Organisation (OJM), the youth wing of the ruling Frelimo Party, has called for unity among all members of the organisation. "Only with unity will the organisation be able to comply with its guidelines for the next five years", he warned.

Livone was elected on 21 May at the end of the OJM Second Congress, receiving 93 votes (60.4 per cent) against 61 (39.6 per cent) for the other candidate Gemesio Candido.

Addressing the closing session of the congress, Frelimo General Secretary Roque Silva said that the generational change in the country's leadership should not be confused with a conflict between generations.

Instead, the transition "invites young people to accept the true scale of the heavy responsibility they have in order to guarantee that the Frelimo project continues to unfold normally and achieves the success we all desire", he added.

The focus of the new OJM leadership, Silva said, is to guarantee Frelimo's victory in the next round of elections (municipal elections in 2023, and presidential and parliamentary elections in 2024).

"In preparing for Frelimo's victory, the OJM should plan to involve all young people in civic and patriotic education and inculcate into youths the spirit of a responsible vote, that is, a vote for Frelimo and its candidates", he declared.

Silva also urged the new leadership to continue rejuvenating the OJM, and "to create conditions for the financial stability of the organisation".

The outgoing general secretary, Anchia Talapa, who had been at the head of the OJM since 2015, declared that President Filipe Nyusi should remain the head of Frelimo for another five years. "Comrade President, we want here and now to confirm our unconditional support for you to remain the leader of our Party for another five years", said Talapa.