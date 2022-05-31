Tanzania: Fire Destroys Another Popular Market in Dar

Over 450 stalls were burnt down to ashes following a fire outbreak at Temeke Veterinary market in Dar es Salaam on Monday.

An early morning inferno at the market along Mandela Highway left traders in anguish as their properties and goods worth millions of shillings went ablaze in yet another fire outbreak at key urban markets in the largest commercial city.

The incident happened less than three months after another inferno destroyed Mbagala market in the outskirts if the city in last February and another fire outbreak at the popular Karume market in January.

The 'Daily News' arrived at the scene and observed remains of kiosks destroyed by the inferno as traders counted losses.

At around 10am, flames continued coming out from the scene and Fire Brigade officers were busy trying to put out the fire.

According to authorities, the blaze destroyed about 453 stalls until the arrival of the Fire Brigade.

On 16 January this year about 3,500 Petty traders in Karume market were left counting losses after a major section of the market was razed down by an inferno.

The incident came six months after Dar es Salaam's iconic Kariakoo Market was ravaged by hungry flames that broke out on July 10, 2021.

Speaking to traders at the Tazara 'Vetenari' market, the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Amos Makalla said he felt sorry for all the traders who were affected by the incident.

Government leaders were tired of hearing about fires burning down markets, he added.

"We are tired of hearing about the fires and just three weeks ago we conducted a fire safety seminar which engaged the security committees, the market leaders of all Dar es Salaam markets and the police force. How comes we are hearing another incident today," he lamented.

Makalla said preliminary investigation showed that the Temeke Vetenary Market fire outbreak was caused by an electric fault.

He further said another factor that may have caused the fire was traders leaving the stoves on at night especially those who were boiled beans at night.

"I urge the operators to collaborate with your leaders to build a habit of strengthening your own security, because it starts with you," said Makalla.

RC Makalla instructed the Temeke Municipal Director to ensure that he supervises the traders in relocating them back to their areas.

The Temeke Municipal Mayor, Abdallah Mtinika said they would convene an emergency meeting to see how they could help rehabilitate the market.