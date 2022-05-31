Tanzania: Dar Residents Relieved As Chang'ombe Flyover Opens Partially

DAR ES SALAAM motorists and commuters are breathing a sigh of relief after partial opening of Chang'ombe flyover to ease traffic congestion on Nyerere and Kawawa roads.

The Minister for Works and Transport, Prof Mkame Mbarawa, announced on Monday a decision to allow vehicles and motorcycles pass through one side of the flyover while construction works continue at the other side.

The move is meant to reduce traffic congestion for cars heading and coming from the Dar es Salaam's city centre, ahead of full completion of the project in October, this year.

"Today motorists are allowed to start using this flyover as its construction has reached advanced stage. I call upon motorists to observe road safety to avert accidents," the minister said as he waved a flag as a sign of allowing vehicles to use the flyover.

He added that the move was a continuation of the government's efforts to address traffic jams and ease movement of people and goods for speeding up economic activities in the country's largest and commercial capital.

Chief Executive Officer of Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS, Rogatus Mativila, said maximum weight allowed for vehicles on the flyover would be 56 tonnes.

The Dar es salaam Special Police Zone Commissioner (ZTO), Assistant Commissioner of Police Abdi Issango said the traffic police were well organised to assure road safety.

He said that the just opened flyover, which connects the city center to other busy places like the airport and other residential areas at Ukonga and Gongolamboto, will be used by motorists during peak hours in the morning and evening.

The flyover would be opened from early in the morning up to around 10.00am for motorists heading to the city centre and then will be reopened in the evening for motorists from the city centre, he said.

Chang'ombe and Uhasibu flyovers in the city which are at final stages of construction will add the number of flyovers in the city to five.

Others are Mfugale, Kijazi and Tanzanite flyovers.

Speaking during inspection of the ongoing construction projects in the city the minister thanked President Samia Suluhu Hassan for endorsing funds for implementation of road projects.