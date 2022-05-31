Rwanda: Police's Ndayishimiye Revels in Maiden Amavubi Call-Up

31 May 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Police FC striker Antoine Dominique Ndayishimiye has relished the opportunity to make his debut in the national team squad ahead of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Mozambique and Senegal.

Ndayishimiye ,27, is part of Carlos Alós Ferrer's 23-man Amavubi squad that traveled to South Africa ahead of Mozambique clash which will be held at Soccer City Stadium, in Johannesburg.

The Spanish coach handed the in-form striker his first call up as a reward of his impressive performance at club level during the 2021/2022 Rwanda Premier League campaign.

"It is a privilege and great honour to receive my first call-up in the national team and I look forward to working hard to get into first team," said Ndayishimiye.

"It is always thrilling to represent my country, but nothing can beat being named on a senior Amavubi squad. I am ready to fight for my place and win the coach's confidence," he added

The striker is among Police's top scorers and his good partnership with talisman Muhajiri Hakizimana has been key to his progress this season.

Ferrer, who is looking forward to his first test since he was appointed national team head coach in March, hopes to see his team getting off to a bright start of the qualifying campaign with an away win over Mozambique if they can start dreaming of a qualification to the AFCON for the second time since 2004.

Rwanda is pooled in Group L alongside Mozambique, Benin and African champions Senegal.

They play Mozambique on Thursday at 18h00' five days before hosting Senegal at Huye Stadium on March 7.

