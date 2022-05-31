Liberia's Confucius Institute Holds Chinese Proficiency Education

Monrovia — The Confucius Institute at the state-owned University of Liberia, on Saturday, May 28, held the 21st edition of the "Chinese Bridge", known as the Chinese proficiency competition in the country.

The Chinese-Bridge Chinese Proficiency Competition for foreign college students is a large-scale international Chinese competition sponsored by the Center for Language Education and Cooperation in China.

It consists of two stages: Overseas Preliminary Rounds and the Global Finals in China. As an important platform for international college students to learn the Chinese language and understand more about China; it also serves as a bridge to help young people in the world better communicate with one another.

China's Ambassador to Liberia Ren Yisheng, speaking at the ceremony said: "Language is a bond that connects people together through time and space. In recent years, enthusiasm for learning the Chinese language has been growing worldwide, and more and more Liberian friends are joining the ranks of Chinese learners".

Ren expressing delight with the strides the Confucius Institute is making in Liberia said he is convinced that, "as devoted learners of this language, you must have discovered its beauty and the rich history and cultural heritage embodied in each Chinese character and get to learn about China's five-thousand-year long civilization and the value of peace and harmony that are deeply rooted in the blood of Chinese culture and Chinese people".

According to Ren, in recent years, President Xi Jinping has proposed the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, together with the Belt and Road Initiative and the Global Development Initiative(GDI).

He explained that not long ago, President Xi also proposed the Global Security Initiative (GSI). And the nature behind these new visions echoes the traditional Chinese philosophy of pursuing harmony, peace and win-win cooperation as well as the topic of the competition "One World, One Family".

"These visions help us to foster a new type of security and co-existence and common development that replace confrontation, alliance and a zero-sum approach with dialogue, partnership and win-win results", Ren added.

He indicated: I see "Chinese Bridge" as a bridge of dialogue and exchange between the people of China and Liberia who enjoy traditional friendly ties.

Also speaking was university of Liberia president Dr. Julius S. Nelson who encouraged Liberian students to "see", the Chinese language as an important language to learn in order for better cooperation and exchanges between the two countries.

"For this competition, not everyone will be privileged to win, but there are more opportunities ahead. Put your all in it, and leave the rest with God", Dr. Nelson went on to admonish the participants.

Student Clarence S. Johnson won the grand prize of the competition, followed by Dwilson K. Zawu, Koso Wilson Joshua, and Kedo Williams. The Third place winners included Agnes D. Farley, Nutama Kapie, Maxwell Sam Jackson, and Layee Kelleh.