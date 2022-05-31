Liberia: Tewor FC, NPA Anchor II, Paynesville FC and Samira FC Secure Promotion to LFA 2nd Division

Monrovia — Grand Cape bases Tewor District Sports Association Football Club, NPA Anchor II from Sinoe County Paynesville FC and Samira FC of Montserrado County have all gained promotion to the second division of Liberian Football.

The four teams made it to the second tier of Liberian football on Friday and Saturday with the respective wins in the semi-final of the national third division playoff taking place in Buchanan Grand Bassa County.

Tewor FC sealed their qualification berth for 2nd Division football next season after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Mighty Enforcers of Nimba.

The Westerners had a first-half penalty missed through Luther Tarr, but still went ahead through Arthur Passawe close to the halfway mark.

Following an energetic pressure, the Cape Mount club held on firmly to ensure a place in the 2nd Division next season.

In the early kick-off on Friday NPA Anchors II of Sinoe County made it through to the 2nd Division after a commanding 3-0 penalty shootout win against Margibi's Quincy FC at the 2022 3rd Division play-off.

Evan Boaham 28 minutes strike for NPA Anchors II was canceled by Momo Blamo from the penalty spot 6 minutes before the first-half whistle.

When regulation couldn't divide the pie, penalties had to and NPA Anchors won it authoritatively 3-0 to quit Quincy quest of 2nd Division.

The Greenville-based club has become the first team from Sinoe County to gain promotion to the second tier of Liberian football.

For the boys of Rivercess FC, their fairy tale at the 3rd Division play-off came to an end after they inevitably lost 3-0 against Paynesville FC of Montserrado.

The Montserrado champions had the brighter start and they went in front thanks to a Samuel Dennis' 8-minute goal.

Rivercess was holding on until two quick goals on 65 and 69 minutes from Levi Gardea and Dahn Weah upended the Rivercessians' ambitious journey.

If the present is for Paynesville after securing 2nd Division football next season, the future belongs to Rivercess who paraded some of the best stars in the competition, especially goalkeeper Okaka Wayah, who won three shootouts to reach them this far.

In the last semi-final match which was pal on Saturday, Samira FC gained promotion to the second division a deserving victory over Angels FC of Bomi County.

The match could not be played on Friday due to dissatisfaction from New Horizons who failed in a protest against Angeles for using an illegal player.

Following the ruling from the Grievance and Disciplinary Committee (GDC) that ruled in New Horizon's favor, Angels took an appeal which the Appeal Committee adjudicated.

The grievance committee later rule in the Angels' favor.

Samira defeated Angel FC of Bomi 2-1.

Meanwhile, the final slot for 2nd division promotion will be determined when Angeles FC faces River Cess FC in the losers category 3rd place match.

The National 3rd playoff kick-off on May 20th with 32 teams chasing five slots to the 2nd division.