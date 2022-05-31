Eritrea: Messages of Congratulations

30 May 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 20 May 2022- President Aleksandar Vucic of the Republic of Serbia, President Professor Faustin Touadera of the Central African Republic, and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of the Federal Republic of Germany sent messages of congratulations in connection with the 31st anniversary of Independence Day.

In their messages, the leaders wished good health to President Isaias Afwerki and peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.

President Aleksandar Vucic of the Republic of Serbia expressed his belief that in light of the tenth anniversary of diplomatic relations the two countries are marking this year, the friendly relations and all-round cooperation between the Republic of Serbia and Eritrea will continue to develop on the basis of mutual understanding and respect in all areas of mutual interest.

President Aleksander Vucic also said that he gives due consideration to Eritrea's commitment to adherence to the fundamental principles of international law.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X