Eritrea: Messages of Congratulations

Asmara, 20 May 2022- President Aleksandar Vucic of the Republic of Serbia, President Professor Faustin Touadera of the Central African Republic, and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of the Federal Republic of Germany sent messages of congratulations in connection with the 31st anniversary of Independence Day.

In their messages, the leaders wished good health to President Isaias Afwerki and peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.

President Aleksandar Vucic of the Republic of Serbia expressed his belief that in light of the tenth anniversary of diplomatic relations the two countries are marking this year, the friendly relations and all-round cooperation between the Republic of Serbia and Eritrea will continue to develop on the basis of mutual understanding and respect in all areas of mutual interest.

President Aleksander Vucic also said that he gives due consideration to Eritrea's commitment to adherence to the fundamental principles of international law.