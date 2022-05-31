Eritrea: Nationals in Various Countries Celebrate Independence Day

Asmara, 30 May 2022- Eritrean nationals in Kuwait, Kenya, Denmark, and Germany enthusiastically celebrated the 31st anniversary of Independence under the theme "Independent Choice-Backbone of Our Pride".

At the celebration organized on 27 in Kuwait in which Diplomats, friends of Eritrea as well as a number of nationals took part, Mr. Humed Yahya, Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Kuwait, indicated the heavy sacrifice the Eritrean people paid for their independence, called on nationals residing in Kuwait to strengthen contribution and participation in the national affairs.

Likewise, Eritrean nationals in Kenya celebrated the 31st anniversary of Independent Day with patriotic zeal.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Beyene Russom, Eritrean Ambassador to Kenya, pointing out that the Eritrean people have to go through heavy and intricate stages to realize their independence and safeguard the national sovereignty, said that today owing to its powerful people and Defense Forces as well as visionary leadership it has become a strong sovereign country.

In the same vein, Eritrean nationals in Denmark colorfully celebrated the 31st anniversary of Independence Day.

Indicating that the activities the Eritrean nationals conducted to celebrate their Independence Day attests to the strong affection they have towards their country, Mr. Isaias Gebray, head of Consular Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy to the Scandinavian countries, called for strengthening organizational capacity and participation in the national affairs.

Similarly, Eritrean nationals in the German cities of Berlin, Darmstadt, Giesn, Hamburg, Ulm, Nuremberg, Offenbach, and others celebrated the 31st anniversary of Independence Day anniversary featuring various programs depicting the day.

Officials from the Eritrean Embassy also delivered speeches focusing on the significance of Independence Day in the history of the Eritrean people and called on nationals to reinforce participation in the national development drives.