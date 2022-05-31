Ghana: 270 Forest Guards Pass Out

30 May 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Irene Wirekoaa Osei

Two hundred and seventy guards of the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission have undergone 18-days of military training at Asutsuare Military Training Camp.

The trainees went through physical drills, Taekwondo training and weapon handling, dismantling, reassembling and target shooting, among others.

In a short message at the passing-out ceremony, the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Benito Owusu-Bio charged the officers to protect Ghana's bio-diversity of the country.

Also, he advised officers not to use their weapons and skills acquired for criminal activities but to protect the biodiversity since the forest and wild animals were the main purpose the guards were recruited.

He used the occasion to solicit the support of Ghanaians to help the government plant 20 million trees on June 10, 2022, to make Green Ghana project a reality.

He said the current generation could make life better for the posterity if they show enthusiasm for the project and plant trees today.

