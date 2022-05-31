South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - May 31, 2022

Cape Town —

South Africans Don't Know By How Much Petrol Price Will Increase

As the June 1 petrol price hike looms large, consumers are wondering what the new price per litre will be. An increase of around R3,80 a litre may see the price jump to R25 a litre. Many are calling for the scrapping of the fuel levy which was temporarily decreased two months ago but then reinstated. The fuel levy brings R90 billion a year into state coffers and its scrapping may not be possible. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe are reportedly in talks again to see how government can assist consumers.

Ivermectin Stopped For Covid-19 Treatment

The anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin is no longer allowed to be prescribed to Covid-19 patients, with immediate effect. The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority has terminated the controlled Compassionate Use Access Programme, saying there is no credible evidence it helps treat Covid-19. The authority had allowed its use in January 2021, amid public interest and reports of illicit Ivermectin entering the market.

Former South African Cricketer Assaulted In UK

Mondli Khumalo, 20, a former U-19 cricketer who is now playing for North Pemberton cricket club in Bridgwater in the UK, was severely assaulted, allegedly by a 27-year-old-man, in Somerset on Sunday, May 29, 2022. The man was arrested but later released as the investigation continues. Khumalo has reportedly been in an induced coma over the weekend, following surgery.