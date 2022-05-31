Kenya: IEBC to Hear Wa Iria's Complaint on Exclusion From Presidential Race

31 May 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is on Tuesday expected to hold a meeting to hear a dispute filed by Usawa Kwa Wote presidential hopeful Mwangi Wa Iria following the omission of his name from Presidential Nomination Register.

Wa Iria on Monday caused drama at the Bomas of Kenya as security officers barred him from accessing the venue termed the decision by the polls agency to be fraud and discriminatory.

The Muranga Governor insisted that there is a conspiracy to lock him out.

Wairia who stormed the same venue yesterday, questioned why his name had been removed from the IEBC schedule yet he submitted all the initial requisite documentation.

The electoral body's chairman Chebukati however stated that wa Iria failed to meet the signatures threshold for clearance as a presidential candidate.

He indicated that Wa Iria brought signatures from 22 counties only.

