Kenya: Police Say No Traffic Disruptions Expected During Madaraka Day

31 May 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The National Police Service (NPS) says there will be no traffic disruptions expected during the Madaraka Day celebrations set for Wednesday.

Spokesperson Bruno Shioso who issued guidelines said that adequate police officers will be deployed to guide all motorists and ensure the free flow of traffic to and from the venue.

Shioso said vehicles with red stickers will be ushered to Uhuru gardens through gate three and the spillover will be guided for parking at Uchumi supermarket.

"Motorists are urged to exercise caution and obey traffic laws at all times. Stern action will be taken against offenders," he stated.

Shioso said other vehicles will proceed along Langata link road, drop visitors at Carnivore-link road junction and will be guided for parking at Carnivore grounds.

"The rest of the vehicles will drop visitors at the same junction then proceed to SwamiNarayan Temple road and park at Ulinzi Sports Complex," he stated.

Shioso further stated that after the celebrations are over, VVIPs will be the first to leave through gate two followed by vehicles parked at Uchumi supermarket, those at Carnival Grounds and finally those at Ulinzi Sports Complex.

