Kenya: Odinga to Tour Parts of Nairobi to Popularise Azimio

Nairobi — Azimio Coalition presidential aspirant Raila Odinga and his brigade will have a roadshow in various parts of Nairobi County on Tuesday, starting at 2 pm to popularise the Azimio Coalition.

A statement from the Azimio Presidential secretariat said that the meeting point will be in Lenana school, before proceeding to Dagoretti South, Lenana, Kinyajui road and Dagoretti corner.

Odinga and team will then proceed to Ngong Road to By-pass to South C, Nairobi West, Kenyatta Market, High rise and finalize their tour at Kamukunji grounds in Kibra.

Police have warned that this may disrupt traffic flow on the affected routes and want motorists to avoid them.

On Sunday the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission declared the official campaign period starting May 29 until August 6, 2022.