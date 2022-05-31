Nigeria: Gunmen Attack Anambra State-Owned Broadcast Station, Burn Vehicles, Building

Unidentified gunmen in the early hours yesterday, invaded the premises of Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS), Awada, Onitsha station, burning two vehicles and a building in the compound.

The gunmen believed to be part of those terrorising the state for over a year, forced their way into the complex, burning a building, a company bus, and another vehicle parked in the premises belonging to a staff, who had worked overnight.

Though no life was lost, the gunmen brutalised the staff they met in the premises, who worked nightshift, inflicting injuries on them.

As at the time of filling this report, a staff, who begged for anonymity said they were being interrogated by security agents over the attack.

Meanwhile, gunmen on Sunday afternoon, killed an unidentified policeman at Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, dispossessing him of his riffle.

A source, who spoke to THISDAY said the gunmen stationed themselves close to Ogidi Town Hall, where some policemen usually man a checkpoint.

"They stayed there for a long time, waiting, until they sighted one of the policeman, who they shot dead, and dispossessed him of his AK 47 riffle, before they fled," the source said.

The spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, confirmed both incidences, saying the state police command was on top of the situation.

While reacting to the killing of a policeman, he confirmed that there was a gun duel between policemen of some hoodlums, which led to a fatal wound on one of the policemen.

"Information before me states that on 29/05/2022 at about 12:50pm, Police Operatives on observation patrol along Abatete expressway, Ogidi engaged some armed hoodlums.

"Unfortunately, during the gun duel one of the police operatives was fatally wounded and due to the superior fire of the police, the gunmen were made to flee the scene," he said.

Ikenga, however, said operation at the scene was still ongoing and patrol has been intensified in the area, even as he promised that, further developments would be communicated.