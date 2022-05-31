Nigeria: Ex-APC Legislators Decry Attempt to Stop Them As Delegates

The Forum of Former Legislators, First Republic to Date (APC members) have protested against recommendations by the National Assembly to President Buhari to remove their members as delegates to vote for the Presidential candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC).

The recommendation is said to be awaiting the approval of the President and the forum called on him not to heed to the house's request.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Chairman of the Forum, Mr. Umar Sadiq, and made available to THISDAY in Kano yesterday.

The forum dissociated itself from any arbitrary move that would remove its members from exercising their rights as members of the APC.

It made reference to the party's Constitution Chapter 12 which stated the roles of the former legislators as accredited delegates in the state congress and national convention, describing attempts to remove them as a violation of their fundamental rights and by extension a violation of the Nigerian Constitution.

The statement reads: "That any member of our great party, the APC, calling for our removal from being delegates is doing so to suit his or her desire to tarnish the good image of our party in an attempt to sabotage its chances of winning the general elections come 2023, as it will reduce the chances of participating in a democratic process of the majority choosing a leader for our great country Nigeria.

"Since we have exercised and enjoyed the rights of being delegates in previous dispensations, we do not see any need for our party to change course when the need is even more important at this time of our general elections.

"We, therefore, call on Mr. President not to heed the call of our removal, he being a democrat and a shining example of an excellent leader of our party."