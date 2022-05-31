South Africa: Arthur Fraser's Attorneys Push NPA for Update Over Perjury Complaint Against Sydney Mufamadi and Others

analysis

The legal team for the former SSA head have asked the National Prosecuting Authority for an update on the charges related to evidence heard before the State Capture Inquiry.

Controversial former State Security Agency (SSA) director-general Arthur Fraser and his legal representatives want answers over perjury charges he laid over issues raised during evidence presented before the State Capture Inquiry.

Daily Maverick has seen a letter emailed to Advocate Andrew Chauke, the director of Public Prosecutions in Gauteng asking for an update on perjury charges laid against the chair of the High-Level Review Panel review into the State Security Agency Dr Sydney Mufamadi, former SSA acting director-general Loyiso Jafta and SSA operatives only known as Ms K and Mr Y over evidence heard during the State Capture Inquiry. In addition, subornation of perjury charges was laid against State Capture Inquiry evidence leader advocate Paul Pretorius SC and a member of his team, Advocate Veruschka September.

Fraser has taken issue with evidence led at the State Capture Inquiry. News24 reported in February 2021 that Fraser laid the perjury charges against Mufamadi, Jafta, and the operatives as well as the charges against Pretorius and September.

Daily Maverick has reported extensively on the...