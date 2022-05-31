Kenya: This is What You Need to Do to Avoid Being a Victim of SIM Swap Fraud

Nairobi — Telco service provider, Safaricom, has launched a service that ensures that a customer's line/SIM card can only be replaced by visiting a Safaricom Shop or Care desk with their ID, thereby eliminating the risk of being a victim of sim swap fraud.

The service can be accessed by dialing *100*100# from a Safaricom number, therefore, whitelisting the line from being replaced with another person.

The SIM Swap Self-whitelist service can be accessed by Pre-paid and post-pay customers and cannot be done on a user's behalf from someone else's line.

Under the service, a user can whitelist their number only once.

"When you receive the below notification of an attempted SIM swap on your line that you did not initiate. 'Dear customer, we have received your SIM SWAP request. If you are not aware of this, kindly dial *100*100# immediately to stop the swap. Thank you.'," Safaricom warned of the customers to be wary.