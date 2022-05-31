Liberia: Women Pray for Peace

Liberian women under the banner "Mass Action for Peace" have begun a two-week fast and prayer in Monrovia for the peace of Liberia.

The fast and prayer that began Wednesday, May 25, 2022, on the theme "Let's Maintain the Peace", is expected to continue till June 7, 2022.

Seemingly, the process is meant to maintain the peace of Liberia and send an early warning of war thereby, calling on all Liberians to disarm their heart.

Giving the demands of the women at the launch of the exercise, the women emphasized that the mass action for peace is committed to working with every citizen to ensure that peace is maintained and not tampered with in Liberia.

The group said it has noted several early warning signs that are most likely to come to reality; therefore, it called on every citizen to join the ongoing national fast and prayer.

"The women's mass action for peace has noticed several early warning signs and because we know that sometimes early warning signs come to reality, we want every Liberia to join hands with us today, as we fast and pray for Mama Liberia."

The Liberian women's mass action for peace is a conglomeration of women from the Christian and Muslim faiths. During the heat of the Liberian civil crisis, they gathered every time at the Airfield Fish Market and prayed for peace, while demanding an end to the fourteen years of civil unrest.