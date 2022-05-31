Liberia: Sinoe Citizens Petition Romeo Quioh for House

Citizens of Numonpo District, including chiefs, elders, traditional council, women and youth groups have petitioned one of their kinsmen, Thomas Romeo Quioh, to contest for a representative seat in electoral District One.

Reading the petition statement in the county recently on behalf of the citizens, youth leader Ovinton Marlue said their decision is based on Mr. Quioh's tremendous contributions towards the wellbeing of the people of Numonpo and Sinoe at large when he led the fight for Numonpo gain district status in 2003 under the administration of late transitional president, Charles Gyude Bryant.

Ovington noted that it was through the supervision of Mr. Quioh that Golden Veroleum Liberia entered Numonpo land, which has created more job opportunities for citizens there.

He said while Romeo served as Development Superintendent and subsequently, Superintendent of Sinoe County, the Government of Liberia through the county administration constructed an elementary and junior high school building, an administrative building and an 11-room health center with support from the World Bank.

He said they are certain that when elected to represent the district, their interest would be protected.

"We will reach all out in making sure this time you emerge as a winner", the people of Numonpo vowed.

The youth president at the same time called all citizens of district one to join the people of Numonpo District to vote for Mr. Quioh come 2023 to have a better district and Sinoe County at large.

Presenting the petition and a broom to the representative hopeful, which symbolizes a mantle of authority, traditional council chairman Alex Wahsanwon said, the people of Numonpo have decided to confer on Mr. Romeo the mantle of authority to represent them as their political leader since the demise of the late Oscar J. Quioh, who was the political leader of Numonpo land.

He at the same time urged Mr. Romeo Quioh to lead by example, which will help him to properly represent the district if elected.

Responding, Mr. Quioh lauded the citizens for their decision to petition him to contest in District One which is currently represented by Cleton Duncan.

He told the citizens to do all in their powers to go from village to village and mobilize all eligible voters to have the dream achieved.

He challenged the citizens to translate their petition into action by beginning to campaign now until election day.

"I know this is our district; I know what is lacking and I am capable and prepared to bring every developmental activity here, but I only need your commitment, your time, and cooperation", he said.

Mr. Romeo: "This representative seat will be vacant because the one that is representing you is also eyeing the senatorial seat therefore, allow me to represent you."

He promised that if elected, his major priority would be to unite the Sinoe County Legislative Caucus, noting that because of disunity in Caucus, it has not been able to discuss issues affecting the county.