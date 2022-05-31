West Africa: ECOWAS Radio and the Resident Representative in Liberia Celebrate ECOWAS At 47

In celebration of the 47th Anniversary of the establishment of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on 28th May 1975, the ECOWAS Resident Representative Office in Liberia, headed by Madam Josephine Nkrumah and ECOWAS Radio, headed by its Coordinator, Madam Eva Flomo, jointly held series of programs marking the auspicious occasion.

To commemorate the day, the ECOWAS Radio received goodwill messages from the Government of Liberia, Embassies of member states of ECOWAS, as well as members of the diplomatic and consular corps and civil society organizations.

Additionally, the ECOWAS Radio held a live studio discussion with eminent personalities in Liberia to share their reflections on ECOWAS successes, challenges, and prospects for the sub-region. The personalities featured were Dr. Yvette Chesson Wureh, Establishment Coordinator for the Angie Brooks International Centre (ABIC), Madam Olubanke King Akerele, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Liberia, also Madam Julie Endee, Liberia Cultural Ambassador, Madam Setta Fofana Saah, National Coordinator, Traditional Council of Chiefs and Elders of Liberia, and Mariama Sheriff, President, Women and Youth Wing ECOWAS Citizen Union of Liberia.

Similarly, there was a live call-in show soliciting views and recommendations on ECOWAS protocols, conventions, and activities.

Recommendations highlighted by the public included among others; the need to strengthen ECOWAS conflict prevention mechanism and reinforce good governance in member states. The public also urged the ECOWAS Commission to ensure that member states adhere to democratic tenets and to renew civil dialogues. Another recommendation proffered was the need to streamline gender parity within ECOWAS' mediation efforts as well as ensure full implementation of decisions emanating from the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice.