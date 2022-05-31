Nigeria: Bail Application - I Didn't Take Attorney General to Court - Okorocha

The Senator representing Imo West Senatorial district, Rochas Okorocha, said he did not take the Attorney General of the Federation to court on a suit seeking for his (Okorocha's) bail application coming up on Tuesday (today).

Okorocha made this known to newsmen in Owerri, on Tuesday, through his Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemedo, while reacting to an online report that the Attorney General of the Federation was included in the Okorocha's suit for bail application and N1 billion damages over the alleged invasion of his private house in Abuja by the officials of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

According to Onwuemedo's statement, "Senator Rochas Okorocha has been in EFCC custody since the agents of the commission stormed his house and arrested him. The Commission took him to court on Monday, May 30, 2022, with other accused persons in the matter. The Presiding judge, in his wisdom, adjourned the matter to Tuesday, May 31, 2022, for Okorocha's bail application to be taken or heard.

"We were concerned with the expected hearing of the bail application today when our attention was drawn to the online stories of N1b suit and engagement of 5 SANs. Okorocha has no reason to take either the Attorney General of the Federation or the office of the Attorney General of the Federation, to court and claim 1b damages, over the invasion of his house, since the incident had nothing to do with, AGF or his office.

"lf Okorocha comes t of detention and the ng the line, decides to take legal action to press for damages, over the invasion of his residence, he knows those who acted. We do not think he would include the AGF, office. We know some patriotic Human Rights Lawyers in the Country and some of them, highly respected SANs have been of immense help in dealing with human rights violations in the country, most of the time, on their own to help the society."

"We are therefore acted, that the renowned Senior Advocates mentioned in the online stories might have been challenged by the invasion of Okorocha's private residence by agents of the EFCC and might have also decided to take the bull by the horns.

"We thank them if Okorocha comes out of detention and decides to walk in that direction, fine. But one fact would be made clear and that is, that the AGF and the office of AGF would not be parts of the action because they had nothing to do with the invasion of Okorocha's private residence.

"We have done him to keep the record straight. We are looking forward to seeing Okorocha out of detention by the Grace of God and the magnanimity of His LORDSHIP, handling the case," Okorocha said.

Vanguard News Nigeria